Advertisement

Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.
The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.(FSIS/USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestle is recalling over 27,000 pounds of frozen pizza because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza packages might contain frozen three meat pizza, which has textured soy protein and is not included on the product label. Soy protein is a known allergen.

The product is listed in the recall as:

  • 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best By” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The recalled products are labeled “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There haven’t been reports of adverse reactions in connection with the recalled product.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One in hospital after being hit by train in South Bend
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan, right, scrambles away from pressure by Wisconsin linebacker...
With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13
16 News Now has learned the state's plans go beyond building a front desk and a bunch of rooms.
State of Indiana looking to build an inn at Potato Creek State Park
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Van Buren/Cass District Health Dept. confirms COVID-19 death of Van Buren Co. student

Latest News

Fire this morning at First Church of God in Nappanee
Fire causes major damage at First Church of God in Nappanee
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler presumed deceased, source says; stepfather arrested in disappearance
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Investigators probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Not as cool this evening; Back to the 70s Monday