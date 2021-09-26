Advertisement

O’Connell rallies Boilermakers late to get past Illini 13-9

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Aidan O’Connell hooked up with T.J. Sheffield on a 14-yard touchdown pass with 5:44 left to play, giving Purdue a 13-9 victory over rival Illinois.

The Boilermakers rebounded from their only loss of the season by claiming the Cannon Trophy for the second straight year.

Illinois has lost four in a row since beating Nebraska in the season opener, this one coming after giving up the only touchdown of the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/25/2021 8:17:14 PM (GMT -4:00)

