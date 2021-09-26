Advertisement

No. 19 Michigan holds off Rutgers for 20-13 victory

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) celebrates his recovery of a Rutgers fumble with...
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) celebrates his recovery of a Rutgers fumble with teammates in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Hassan Haskins ran for touchdowns the first two times No. 19 Michigan had the ball and the undefeated Wolverines had to hold on to beat Rutgers 20-13.

Michigan opened conference play by running the ball on its first seven snaps and Jim Harbaugh’s conservative game plan almost cost him.

After leading 20-3 at halftime, the Wolverines failed to pick up a first down on their first four possessions in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights rallied from a 17-point, third-quarter deficit to pull within seven early in the fourth quarter.

9/25/2021 8:15:54 PM (GMT -4:00)

