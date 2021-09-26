Advertisement

National Day of Remembrance honors those who have lost their lives to homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today, surviving friends and family across the country honor the memories of those who lost their lives because of violent crime.

In South Bend, local events were planned around the city including; a meeting at the city council building, a mobile art show, and gathering at Kelly’s Pub, where a gunman killed one person and injured ten others in 2019.

" We’ve lost a number of individuals through violence. I, myself, I lost a nephew who was innocently standing by someone else and he was shot and killed. And so you know that pain, that trauma does not go away,” said Karen White, the President of the South Bend Common Council.

White emphasized how important it is for the community to come together in times of tragedy.

“And this is one way that this community can come together collectively to really you know look at the impact through art, and also it gives the young individuals opportunity to express themselves,” said White.

One organization that showed support today was ‘Mommas Against Violence’ who work together to fins solutions to end violent crime.

“We need to work together as a community, pray for our children, find a way to help them handle their conflict. I don’t think young people understand that death is final and we need to find ways to handle conflict and put the guns down,” said Cathy Diggins, a member of Mommas Against Violence.

The National Day of Remembrance for victims of homicide was first recognized by congress in 2007.

On average thirty-three thousand people die in the U.S. each year from firearms, and as of last month there have been 470 mass shootings in America this year alone.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

