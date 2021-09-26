Morgan allows 1 hit in 6 innings, Indians beat White Sox 6-0

CLEVELAND (AP) - Eli Morgan allowed one hit in six innings and José Ramirez drove in three runs, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 6-0 victory over the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox.

Chicago remained four games behind AL West leader Houston in the race for home-field advantage in the Division Series.

Both teams have seven games remaining.

Morgan, a rookie, struck out six and walked one, giving up only a double to Yoan Moncada in the fifth.

Ramirez hit a two-run homer and had an RBI single off Lance Lynn, whose winless streak reached nine starts.

9/25/2021 11:09:46 PM (GMT -4:00)