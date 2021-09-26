Advertisement

"Light Up the Night" raises cannabis awareness in Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT
Niles, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Cannabis Fest and Float Presents want to give people a better understanding of cannabis.

One representative with Float Presents says the meaning of the educational presentations is to clear up vocabulary and common misconceptions about cannabis.

“It’s kind of for people that don’t really know about it, they’re hesitant about it, but it could potentially help them a lot,” Float Presents digital marketer Emily Milner said. “There are a lot of qualities about all of the different things about cannabis and CBD and THC that are very, very helpful to a lot of people.”

The day-long event from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. featured yoga classes, hammock domes, lights, rock music, and education on cannabis.

To learn more about events Float Presents is planning, you can follow their Facebook page.

