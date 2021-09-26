Advertisement

Jack Coan exits Wisconsin game with injury; Drew Pyne steps up

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Kevin Austin...
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. Notre Dame won 41-13. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WNDU) - Despite all of the hype surrounding the game, Irish quarterback Jack Coan was just focused on getting a win on Saturday. It didn’t matter that he was playing his former team. All he wanted to do was win.

The Irish did just that thanks to a dominating fourth quarter.

But Coan didn’t touch the field in the fourth.

He faced pressure all game was sacked five times. The fifth sack was costly. Coan left the game in the third quarter with a lower body injury.

Sophomore Drew Pyne was suddenly thrown into action, but the moment wasn’t too big for him.

Pyne finished 6-8 for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Something that didn’t surprise head coach Brian Kelly.

“So Drew Pyne is a great example of what is -- in my opinion, how we do our business in our program,” Kelly said. “Right? You know, we bring in a transfer. And he doesn’t put his name in the portal. What he does is he says, ‘you know what, I’m going to prepare myself to be the best version of Drew Pyne. And when they number is called, I’m going to be ready.’ And I see that every day in practice. I mean, he gets 40 percent of the reps now. Not a lot of coaches do that. when you see him prepare, you have that confidence that you can put him in the game.”

Now as for Jack Coan, Brian Kelly says that it was a soft tissue injury and that the X- rays came back clean so the Irish are optimistic he will play next week.

And to put a stop to any chatter about a quarterback competition, Kelly says that if he is physically able to play that Jack Coan is the starter.

