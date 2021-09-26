Advertisement

Giolito’s 6 scoreless innings leads White Sox past Indians

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks is congratulated by Gavin Sheets (32) as catcher...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks is congratulated by Gavin Sheets (32) as catcher Yasmani Grandal looks on at the end of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Lucas Giolito pitched six scoreless innings, Eloy Jiménez had a two-run single and the AL champion Chicago White Sox defeated the Cleveland Indians 5-2.

Chicago clinched its first Central title since 2008 by beating the Indians in a doubleheader opener Thursday but is 34-33 since the All-Star break.

Giolito allowed five hits, struck out six and threw 100 pitches.

Harold Ramirez homered off Craig Kimbrel in the eighth, but Liam Hendricks pitched the ninth for his 36th save.

9/26/2021 5:00:55 PM (GMT -4:00)

