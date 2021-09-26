Advertisement

Fire causes major damage at First Church of God in Nappanee

Fire this morning at First Church of God in Nappanee
Fire this morning at First Church of God in Nappanee(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
Nappanee, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire crews are responding to a fire at First Church of God in Nappanee.

A fire chief at the scene tells 16 News Now a call came in around 9:30 a.m. regarding a fire inside the building during a church service.

The people inside the church at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely with no injuries reported.

More than 50 firefighters helped get the flames under control.

Firefighters say it is too early in the investigation to determine a cause of the fire, but they have reason to believe this is not connected with other fire incidents recently in Elkhart County.

There is significant damage to the church.

This story will be updated.

