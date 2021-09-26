Advertisement

Carr runs for 2 TDs, Indiana beats Western Kentucky 33-31

Western Kentucky University defensive back Antwon Kincade, right, helps tackle Indiana University running back Stephen Carr during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. Carr ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and IU held on to beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)(James Kenney | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Stephen Carr had 109 yards rushing and two touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. passed for 373 yards and Indiana held on for a 33-31 win over Western Kentucky.

Penix completed a career-high 34 passes on 53 attempts.

Ty Fryfogle had 10 receptions for 98 yards, including a 10-yard reception on third-and-8 with 1:55 to play that allowed the Hoosiers to run out the clock and escape with the victory.

Indiana (2-2), which finished with 507 total yards, scored on it’s first six possessions and never trailed. Bailey Zappe was 31-of-44 passing for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Western Kentucky (2-2).

9/26/2021 2:02:05 AM (GMT -4:00)

