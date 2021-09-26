Advertisement

Cardinals set team record with 15th straight win, beat Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina right, celebrates with teammate Harrison Bader (48)...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina right, celebrates with teammate Harrison Bader (48) after defeating the Chicago Cubs 8-5 during a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Sep. 25, 2021
CHICAGO (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals set a franchise record with their 15th straight win, boosted when catcher Yadier Molina and center fielder Harrison Bader helped pull off a wild double play in an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Bader, Tyler O’Neill and Paul DeJong homered as the Cardinals broke the team record of 14 wins in a row set in 1935.

Bader went 4 for 4 and scored three times as the Cardinals held their comfortable lead for the second NL wild-card spot -- they began the day five games ahead of Philadelphia and six in front of Cincinnati.

The Cubs have lost five straight.

The loss snapped Chicago’s streak of seven consecutive winning seasons at Wrigley Field.

