Cabrera drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 5-1

DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1.

Jeimer Candelario supplied a run-scoring double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored two runs.

Winning pitcher Drew Hutchison allowed only an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Michael Fulmer got four outs for his 12th save.

Royals starter Jon Heasley held the Tigers scoreless over 5 1/3 innings in his second career outing.

Detroit left fielder Akil Baddoo robbed Hunter Dozier of a homer with a leaping catch in the third.

9/25/2021 11:06:16 PM (GMT -4:00)