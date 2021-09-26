Advertisement

Cabrera drives in 4 runs as Tigers top Royals 5-1

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera avoids an inside pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera avoids an inside pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera drove in four runs, including a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Detroit Tigers downed the Kansas City Royals 5-1.

Jeimer Candelario supplied a run-scoring double for the Tigers, who have won five of six. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored two runs.

Winning pitcher Drew Hutchison allowed only an unearned run in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

Michael Fulmer got four outs for his 12th save.

Royals starter Jon Heasley held the Tigers scoreless over 5 1/3 innings in his second career outing.

Detroit left fielder Akil Baddoo robbed Hunter Dozier of a homer with a leaping catch in the third.

9/25/2021 11:06:16 PM (GMT -4:00)

