Bubic pitches 7 shutout innings, Royals beat Tigers 2-1

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic, foreground, is congratulated in the dugout...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic, foreground, is congratulated in the dugout after the final out of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1.

Bubic gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six.

He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.

Scott Barlow survived a shaky ninth for his 16th save.

Whit Merrifield had three hits and scored for Kansas City.

Andrew Benintendi contributed two hits and an RBI.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta carried a 16-inning scoreless streak into the game.

The Royals halted it in the first inning on Benintendi’s RBI single.

9/26/2021 4:38:53 PM (GMT -4:00)

