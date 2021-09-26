Advertisement

Brian Kelly surprasses Knute Rockne to hold Notre Dame record for most wins in school history

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, daughter Grace, center, and wife Paqui, celebrate...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, daughter Grace, center, and wife Paqui, celebrate Notre Dame's 41-13 win over Wisconsin after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday’s win over Wisconsin thanks to a fourth quarter blowout kept Notre Dame undefeated on the season.

It was also history making.

Head Coach Brian Kelly now holds the record for most wins in Notre Dame History.

He surpasses Knute Rockne with now 106 wins.

Twenty-one of those are vacated by an NCAA penalty but the university still counts them.

Kelly is honored to hold the record but is glad it’s behind him now.

“I’m just glad it’s over with, really, to be quite honest with you,” Kelly said. “Because, you know -- I’m proud of the accomplishment to the level of consistency and, you know, obviously, from a winning standpoint, you know, you have to have great players and great coaches and great support. But I get more joy in watching the development of a Drew Pyne go in there and Chris Tyree getting -- that’s why I do this. You know, you don’t do it for 31 years because you’re trying to beat Knute Rockne’s record. I mean, no disrespect to Knute. But I’m just glad it’s over with and we can move on to trying to beat Cincinnati.”

That Cincinnati game is officially a top ten matchup.

The Irish jumped three spots to No. 9 in the AP poll following the win.

Notre Dame hosts No. 7Cincinnati Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on WNDU.

