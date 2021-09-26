Advertisement

Brew at The Zoo is back with 14 breweries, live music, and more...

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The annual Brew at The Zoo event gives visitors a unique experience to see the animals up close.

The zoo was closed to the public for the event and tickets were limited to make the experience even more personalized.

Tickets provided visitors with unlimited rides on the Potawatomi Express, carousel, drink samples, and snacks.

The fundraiser also had various food trucks and games as well as musical guests ‘Lakebed’ and ‘Jake from Starheart.’

A zoo spokesperson says he’s excited the event brings more people to the zoo.

“So it’s just an opportunity to be 21 and over, come to the zoo, be able to try these different breweries, see all the changes that are happening at the zoo. You can see an update on the giraffe exhibit, see the animals in kind of a different perspective. ‘Cause it is only gonna be a thousand people in the zoo, so it’s a nice peaceful walk around the zoo. We’ve got a band, we’re gonna have tv’s where you can watch the Notre Dame game. Yeah, it’s just an exciting time for adults only just to come to the zoo and check it out,” said Josh Sisk, the zoo’s Executive Director.

If you were unable to attend ‘Brew at The Zoo,’ there will be more events happening at the zoo in October and during the winter.

