Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three South Bend siblings are stealing the spotlight on one of the country's biggest stages.
Three siblings representing South Bend make a splash on ‘The Voice’
A sign on the door of the Hampton Inn North of Cleveland says that facility is closed until...
Two hotels on SR 933 in St. Joseph County closed to the public
16 Sports Friday Night Football presented by Monteith's Best-One.
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
One in hospital after being hit by train in South Bend
Joshua Short awarded key to the city of South Bend
Former WNDU anchor awarded South Bend’s key to the city

Latest News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 8-27-2020 First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Breeze stays up through Monday.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam becomes Category 4 storm far from land
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Teams check destruction from Northern California forest fire