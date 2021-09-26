Advertisement

21-year-old woman reported missing from South Bend

21-year-old Breau’na Dotson was last seen on September 17 at her South Bend home.
21-year-old Breau’na Dotson was last seen on September 17 at her South Bend home.(SB Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman hasn’t been seen at her home in over a week. On Sunday, police reported 21-year-old Breau’na Dotson as missing.

She was last seen on September 17th at her South Bend home.

Dotson is 5′6″ and 190 lbs. She has brown eyes and long light brown hair.

Anyone with information on Breau’na Dotson is asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

