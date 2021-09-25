With QB Coan out, No. 12 Irish beat No. 18 Badgers 41-13

CHICAGO (AP) - Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan as No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 at Soldier Field.

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 106, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/25/2021 4:12:30 PM (GMT -4:00)