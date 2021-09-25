Pet Vet: World Rabies Day

(WNDU) - Rabies is a virus that can affect people, and the animals with which we come into contact.

The consequences are devastating. September 28 is World Rabies Day, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser spoke with Carly Miller about this serious but preventable disease.

