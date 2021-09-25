One in hospital after being hit by train in South Bend
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in the hospital Friday night after being hit by a train in South Bend.
It happened near Fellows and East Sample Street along the Canadian National Tracks just after 8 p.m.
Dispatch confirms the victim was a male, but that person’s condition is not known.
Police and emergency crews have since cleared the scene.
