One in hospital after being hit by train in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in the hospital Friday night after being hit by a train in South Bend.

It happened near Fellows and East Sample Street along the Canadian National Tracks just after 8 p.m.

Dispatch confirms the victim was a male, but that person’s condition is not known.

Police and emergency crews have since cleared the scene.

