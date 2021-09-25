Oktoberfest at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Oktoberfest was held at Howard Park tonight and the free event was open to all ages.

Folks there enjoyed German food and beer, live music, dancing and lots of laughs.

“It’s been amazing, super cool. Everybody’s friendly. Everybody that’s come up has been awesome. Happy people. I’ve seen nothing but smiles so far,” said Jordan Horvath, a Beer Garden Bartender.

Howard Park partnered with South Bend Venues and Parks for the Oktoberfest themed event and they are hoping to make it an annual tradition in the city.

