Medical Moment: High blood pressure during pregnancy

Pregnancy puts strains on a woman’s cardiovascular system, causing the heart and lungs to work harder.

In addition, as many as one in 12 women have elevated blood pressure during their pregnancy.

But now, new research shows high blood pressure during pregnancy may lead to additional cardiovascular risks, even a decade later.

Four-year-old Leo is a bundle of energy. Hard to imagine him like this delivered six weeks early, after mom, Julianna, had blood pressure that rocketed up to a dangerous 180 over 110.

“Thank goodness my little guy is so healthy and showing no signs of impact,” Julianna says.

Julianna’s blood pressure was also high during her first pregnancy with daughter Izabella 12 years ago, and it’s still high. Medication helps, but hasn’t brought it completely under control. In a newly published study, cardiologist Malamo Countouris and her colleagues have found potentially dangerous changes in hypertensive women’s hearts.

“This isn’t something that they would necessarily feel, but we’re able to see it on ultrasound,” Countouris says.

The researchers used the scans to look for thickening in the walls of a woman’s left ventricle, a sign the heart’s not pumping blood normally.

“So even just in the ten to 15 years after delivery, we see that these women are at increased risk for heart attack, for stroke, for heart failure,” Countouris says.

In fact, 79 percent of the women who had high blood pressure during pregnancy, and again eight to ten years later, showed the high-risk heart changes. Scientists say identifying these women at high risk, like Julianna, may open a window of opportunity to intervene early.

“Because I wonder, could we have done anything differently?” Julianna says.

Countouris says if doctors know women are at high risk, they can suggest even simple changes in lifestyle, diet, and better management of other risk factors, like diabetes, to prevent changes to the heart.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.