Advertisement

Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to 3-1 win over Tigers

Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel (28) slides home safely past Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase...
Kansas City Royals' Kyle Isbel (28) slides home safely past Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase on a sacrifice fly from Whit Merrifield in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1.

The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining.

Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three and hit a batter, one start after allowing seven runs in four innings against the Oakland A’s.

Four relievers finished, with Scott Barlow pitching the ninth for his 15th save.

Detroit’s Casey Mize gave up one run on two hits in three innings.

Detroit’s best young pitcher is working as an opener to reduce his innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/24/2021 11:26:55 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Three South Bend siblings are stealing the spotlight on one of the country's biggest stages.
Three siblings representing South Bend make a splash on ‘The Voice’
A sign on the door of the Hampton Inn North of Cleveland says that facility is closed until...
Two hotels on SR 933 in St. Joseph County closed to the public
Joshua Short awarded key to the city of South Bend
Former WNDU anchor awarded South Bend’s key to the city
42-year-old Robert Keys was driving with his two sons in the car Monday evening when he lost...
Community coming together to help: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Berrien County crash
Humane Society says it could have been used as a bait dog.
Possible bait dog found on side of the road in Marshall County

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate their win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game...
Cards match record with 14th straight win, rip Cubs 12-4
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, right, is congratulated by catcher Zack Collins...
Cease hit on arm by comebacker, White Sox top Indians 1-0
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24 Part 2
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24 Part 2
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24
Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24 Part 1