Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana for Sept. 24.
INDIANA SCORES
NorthWood at Northridge
Angola at Fairfield
Central Noble at Lakeland
Winamac 28, Culver 0
Gary West at West Central
Jimtown at South Bend Clay
John Glenn at Bremen
Knox at LaVille
LaPorte at Merrillville
Michigan City at Lake Central
Concord 38, Mishawaka 24
New Prairie at South Bend Adams
North Judson at Culver Academy
Penn 35, Mishawaka Marian 0
Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19
Elkhart 37, South Bend St. Joseph 6
Pioneer 26, Triton 6
Valparaiso at Crown Point
Warsaw 42, Goshen 0
West Noble at Garrett
Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 0
MICHIGAN SCORES
Kalamazoo Central at Lakeshore
St. Joseph 75, Okemos 0
Berrien Springs 34, Watervliet 6
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Buchanan
Brandywine at Lawton
Sturgis at Otsego
Edwardsburg 49, Plainwell 0
Niles at Vicksburg
Cassopolis at Decatur
Comstock at Hartford
Centreville at White Pigeon
Coloma at Kalamazoo United
Constantine at Parchment
