Friday Night Football: Highlights and scores from Sept. 24

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from around Michiana for Sept. 24.

INDIANA SCORES

NorthWood at Northridge

Angola at Fairfield

Central Noble at Lakeland

Winamac 28, Culver 0

Gary West at West Central

Jimtown at South Bend Clay

John Glenn at Bremen

Knox at LaVille

LaPorte at Merrillville

Michigan City at Lake Central

Concord 38, Mishawaka 24

New Prairie at South Bend Adams

North Judson at Culver Academy

Penn 35, Mishawaka Marian 0

Wawasee 21, Plymouth 19

Elkhart 37, South Bend St. Joseph 6

Pioneer 26, Triton 6

Valparaiso at Crown Point

Warsaw 42, Goshen 0

West Noble at Garrett

Tippecanoe Valley 60, Whitko 0

MICHIGAN SCORES

Kalamazoo Central at Lakeshore

St. Joseph 75, Okemos 0

Berrien Springs 34, Watervliet 6

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Buchanan

Brandywine at Lawton

Sturgis at Otsego

Edwardsburg 49, Plainwell 0

Niles at Vicksburg

Cassopolis at Decatur

Comstock at Hartford

Centreville at White Pigeon

Coloma at Kalamazoo United

Constantine at Parchment

