Four Winds Field and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana partnered for ‘Light Up the Night’ event

The South Bend Cubs hosted a ‘Light Up the Night’ movie night at Four Winds Field.

The event benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

The featured film was Little Giants, and after the movie there was a fireworks display.

“This is a family friendly event where we have everyone come out and enjoy a movie s film, fireworks, and fun, and food of course. The ballpark food that you can’t miss,” said Kierstin Miller the CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana.

“We really could not do what we do without the Michiana community so tonight is about celebrating that and just having a fun night for kids and families. Again, our mission is to uh you know support families in need. So uhm anything we can do to suppot families here in the Michiana area that’s close to our heart,” said Aaron Charles the Director of Marketing at RMHC of Michiana.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana offers a home away from home for families with seriously ill or injured children, 21 and younger.

