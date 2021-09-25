SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Temperatures Saturday remained on the cooler side with highs in the 60s. Our breeze definitely made it feel like early fall. This breeze will stay with us Sunday and Monday but will change directions. A southwest wind will come into play tonight and will allow temperatures to rise into the 70s Sunday. Monday we flashback to summer with highs nearing 80 degrees. Rain chances will be hard to come by on the First Alert 10 Day Forecast.

First Alert Weather: Breeze stays up through Monday. - Andrew Whitmyer Posted by WNDU on Saturday, September 25, 2021

