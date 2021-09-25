First Alert Weather: Breeze stays up through Monday.
One last crisp night before we warm up into the 70s Sunday afternoon.
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Temperatures Saturday remained on the cooler side with highs in the 60s. Our breeze definitely made it feel like early fall. This breeze will stay with us Sunday and Monday but will change directions. A southwest wind will come into play tonight and will allow temperatures to rise into the 70s Sunday. Monday we flashback to summer with highs nearing 80 degrees. Rain chances will be hard to come by on the First Alert 10 Day Forecast.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.