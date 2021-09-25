Falloween Fest kicked off this year with it’s largest parade yet

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) -

The annual 3-day Falloween Fest at John Glenn High School kicked off today, celebrating the beginning of fall.

The event serves as a fundraiser and a major portion of the proceeds from the festival goes toward the John Glenn scholarship fund to help students pay for college.

“The Grand Parade is the kickoff to the weekend festival. We have over 90 entries in this years parade we’re anticipating it being the biggest one yet,” said Pat Krohn a Parade Coordinator.

“Being able to just be surrounded by friends and all that stuff it’s definitely something I enjoy,” said Jenna Ball an 11th Grader at John Glenn High School.

Things kicked off with Falloween’s grand parade featuring various organizations, teams, community groups, bands and churches.

Floats and cars rolled through the streets of Walkerton showering spectators with candy.

Our very own Lauren Moss was one of the Grand Marshalls of the parade.

