Cease hit on arm by comebacker, White Sox top Indians 1-0

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, right, is congratulated by catcher Zack Collins...
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, right, is congratulated by catcher Zack Collins at the end of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(Phil Long | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Chicago starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning as the White Sox beat Cleveland 1-0 in Indians ace Shane Bieber’s return.

The White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative.

Bieber retired all nine hitters he faced in his first start for the Indians since June 13.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner missed over three months because of a strained right shoulder.

Luis Robert hit a leadoff home run in the fifth for the White Sox, who clinched the AL Central on Thursday despite dealing with key injuries to several players.

9/24/2021 11:21:57 PM (GMT -4:00)

