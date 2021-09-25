Advertisement

2nd Chance: Laporte

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Laporte!

Laporte is a one-year-old terrier mix.

She gets along with other dogs, and she is playful once she feels comfortable with you.

She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and microchipped.

If you want to adopt Big Frank or any other pet, you can contact the South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

