Advertisement

Wisconsin prepares to face former quarterback Jack Coan

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) in action against Toledo in an NCAA college football game...
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) in action against Toledo in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wisconsin got used to their offense without Jack Coan after he missed the majority of the season with a foot injury.

But now they’ll have to face him on the other sideline.

“He’s always going to work and continue to work to improve,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said. “Certainly there’s a story line. And yet I think it’s important that it’s Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. Obviously we have a lot of respect for Jack. Appreciate who he is as a person and a player here and teammate you know but it’s Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame.”

Coan started 18 games for Wisconsin over three seasons, compiling a 12-6 record.

He led them to the Big Ten Championship game and the Rose Bowl in 2019.

Coan announced his transfer to Notre Dame this offseason.

His former coaches say his play so far is similar to what they’ve always seen from Coan, but that they’re not just focused on him.

“The thing that I always respected about Jack, had a good relationship, we talked a lot,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “He was a guy that could see it on tape. He was a guy who could talk it and then apply it on the field. And that’s what I see. Excited for him. He’s just gotta have one bad game this year. Outside of that, I wish him all the best.”

As for Coan himself, he says this game will feel a little weird to him, but he’s just focused on getting a win.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the door of the Hampton Inn North of Cleveland says that facility is closed until...
Two hotels on SR 933 in St. Joseph County closed to the public
Melody Rohrer died Monday after reportedly getting hit by a driver who moved her body to...
Police: Fatal hit-and-run suspect moves woman's body from scene
Three South Bend siblings are stealing the spotlight on one of the country's biggest stages.
Three siblings representing South Bend make a splash on ‘The Voice’
42-year-old Robert Keys was driving with his two sons in the car Monday evening when he lost...
Community coming together to help: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Berrien County crash
Humane Society says it could have been used as a bait dog.
Possible bait dog found on side of the road in Marshall County

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the first half of an NFL football...
Notre Dame Football ready to play on the big stage again
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) during an NCAA football game against Purdue on Saturday,...
Irish need explosive offensive plays to beat the Badgers
Syal and Wimbush say thousands have athletes have signed up and hundreds of businesses too.
MOGL founders visit South Bend to meet with local business owners
Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown (7) breaks up a pass to Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin...
Kelly says Irish wide receivers “need to play better”