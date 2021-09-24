Wisconsin prepares to face former quarterback Jack Coan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wisconsin got used to their offense without Jack Coan after he missed the majority of the season with a foot injury.

But now they’ll have to face him on the other sideline.

“He’s always going to work and continue to work to improve,” Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said. “Certainly there’s a story line. And yet I think it’s important that it’s Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame. Obviously we have a lot of respect for Jack. Appreciate who he is as a person and a player here and teammate you know but it’s Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame.”

Coan started 18 games for Wisconsin over three seasons, compiling a 12-6 record.

He led them to the Big Ten Championship game and the Rose Bowl in 2019.

Coan announced his transfer to Notre Dame this offseason.

His former coaches say his play so far is similar to what they’ve always seen from Coan, but that they’re not just focused on him.

“The thing that I always respected about Jack, had a good relationship, we talked a lot,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “He was a guy that could see it on tape. He was a guy who could talk it and then apply it on the field. And that’s what I see. Excited for him. He’s just gotta have one bad game this year. Outside of that, I wish him all the best.”

As for Coan himself, he says this game will feel a little weird to him, but he’s just focused on getting a win.

