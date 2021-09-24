Advertisement

Two hotels on SR 933 in St. Joseph County closed to the public

By Mark Peterson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - At least two hotels along State Road 933 north are now closed to the public.

A sign on the door of the Hampton Inn North of Cleveland says that facility is closed until further notice. And representatives of the Holiday Inn Express in Roseland say their hotel is closed because it sold out to a corporate client.

When 16 News Now asked the University of Notre Dame to confirm or deny whether it was renting the space as part of its COVID testing and quarantine strategy, a spokesman replied that the university does not make public the locations where students are housed in quarantine or isolation.

