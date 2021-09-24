Advertisement

Three siblings representing South Bend make a splash on ‘The Voice’

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - NBC’S “The Voice” is one of the biggest stages to attract some of the best artists around the country.

And now, three South Bend siblings are on it.

Joshua, Bekah, & Caleb Liechty, Girl Named Tom (18-26)

“You know you are going to walk out on that stage and you only have one shot,” says Bekah Liechty.

“Two minutes, those two minutes are all that matter that whole week,” says Joshua Liechty.

On the show’s latest episode of the blind auditions, Joshua, Bekah and Caleb Liechty, together named “Girl Named Tom,” turned chairs.

“You’re just going to get one chair, we were hoping for one chair and to see all four turn around and we have the option to choose, we were like amazed,” Bekah says.

The song “Helplessly Hoping” left all four judges hoping they would choose them. But in the end, only one could become their coach.

“One of the biggest surprises about Kelly Clarkson for me, I get why we chose her, is how friendly and warm and funny she is and she makes us feel at home,” says Caleb Liechty.

The same home where it all started…

“We’re sitting on a lot of songs that we wrote in a little house in South Bend last winter,” Bekah says.

And helped Joshua, Bekah, and Caleb get all the way to “The Voice.”

