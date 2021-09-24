Advertisement

Suspected arson wildfire forces evacuations in California

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a wildfire suspected of being started by arson rages in Northern California.

The fire north of the city of Redding covers more than 9 square miles and is 10% contained Friday.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that approximately 4,000 residents were evacuated. Twenty-five structures have burned, including some homes.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send Californians fleeing this year.

Historic drought tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the door of the Hampton Inn North of Cleveland says that facility is closed until...
Two hotels on SR 933 in St. Joseph County closed to the public
Melody Rohrer died Monday after reportedly getting hit by a driver who moved her body to...
Police: Fatal hit-and-run suspect moves woman's body from scene
Three South Bend siblings are stealing the spotlight on one of the country's biggest stages.
Three siblings representing South Bend make a splash on ‘The Voice’
42-year-old Robert Keys was driving with his two sons in the car Monday evening when he lost...
Community coming together to help: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Berrien County crash
Humane Society says it could have been used as a bait dog.
Possible bait dog found on side of the road in Marshall County

Latest News

31-year-old Charles Bussard was convicted at the end of a three-day jury trial back in August.
Bristol man sentenced to 63 years in prison for murdering uncle
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
For now, the booster shot is the same vaccine you received with the first two shots.
CDC says COVID-19 boosters are available, but can you get one?
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial