Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th...
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks to an audience at the 30th anniversary of the University of Louisville McConnell Center in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.(Timothy D. Easley | AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.

There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump’s other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.

