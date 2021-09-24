State of Indiana looking to build an inn at Potato Creek State Park

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What will be in the inn?

The State of Indiana plans to build an inn at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty. The state’s vision for the property is now coming into focus.

The Potato Creek Park inn is to have an indoor aquatic center similar to the one now in place at the Abe Martin Lodge. The water feature will have a slide, a lazy river, a leisure pool, and a whirlpool.

“Again, we want to attract young families, you know, who have kids that would like to splash around in the pool after a long day of canoeing, hiking, or snow shoeing,” said Ind. Rep. Jake Teshka, (R) South Bend. “An inn there at Potato Creek would help make it a year-round destination.”

The state is now searching for someone to design the inn and it has offered some guidance to interested firms.

The Potato Creek inn is to have 100 to 120 guest rooms, a full-service dining room that seats 150, a patio dining area for 80 guests, and a banquet/ conference room that would accommodate up to 350 people.

Furthermore, the inn will have a gift shop, and an arcade.

“I think it’s a great project and it’s worthy of a great state park like Potato Creek. It’s a hidden gem right here in St. Joe County,” Teshka said.

While the inn promises to be a game changer, care is also being taken to make sure it does not overwhelm the naturel surroundings.

Guidelines call for heavy timber construction with wood detail and masonry elements that will match the buildings in the rest of the park system.

Rep. Teshka says $55 million has been set aside for the project and that $5 million has been released to move into the design phase.

Rep. Teshka expects construction to start next year and wrap up in 2024.

