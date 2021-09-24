Parking to be policed in South Bend’s East Bank neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Parking will be policed in South Bend’s East Bank neighborhood in the future.

Street parking restrictions have not been imposed in the past, but a lot of new development has since taken place in the neighborhood. City officials say they aren’t seeing enough turnover of parking spaces in the area for retail operations to be successful.

The city redevelopment commission Thursday agreed to spend $17,500 dollars on a study of what restrictions should be imposed.

