Notre Dame Football ready to play on the big stage again

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish have their toughest test of the season this Saturday as they take on the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers.

It’s part of the allure of coming to Notre Dame, getting to play in some of the most historic venues across sports and some of the biggest stadiums in the NFL.

That of course all continues Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Irish are no strangers to NFL stadiums. It’s something they’ve done for 100 years, a couple games every season in what could be some players future homes on Sunday afternoons.

“Coming to Notre Dame, you’re going to get that kind of exposure and playing in all these NFL venues,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “So, if you look at it over a course of your four years here, you’re playing in a lot of different NFL venues that you don’t get anywhere else in the country. Our guys are excited about these opportunities. The shamrock games are important to them. They see them a little bit differently, especially when you’re playing close to home in Chicago, they know the history there.”

The Shamrock Series has been around since 2009 and the Irish are 9-0 so far in those games all of course played in special venues.

“It’ll be cool to play in an NFL Stadium,” right tackle Josh Lugg said. “I didn’t get to play in the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium last year unfortunately even though it’s 12 minutes from my home. So now being able to play in this NFL Stadium will be kind of cool.”

The Golden Domers will look to keep that perfect Shamrock Series record intact as they take on Wisconsin Satruday at noon.

