ND vs. Wisconsin in Chicago: What you need to know if you’re planning to take the South Shore Line

(WNDU) - If you’re planning on heading to Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series matchup against Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, here’s the travel information from the South Shore Line.

If you’re leaving from South Bend in the morning, the line encourages you to take trains 502 and 504 because they have extra capacities.

502 leaves South Bend at 7:45 a.m. EDT, while 504 departs South Bend at 9:01 a.m. EDT.

And when you leave Soldier Field, eastbound trains will depart the 18th Street train station at different times.

The first train heads east at 3:36 p.m. CDT. Train 507 departs at 4:49 p.m. CDT and train 509 leaves at 6:28 p.m. CDT.

Masks are required on all trains and at the stations.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.