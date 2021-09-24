Last Indiana Free Fishing Day of 2021 on Saturday

(WNDU) - Indiana residents can fish any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp on Saturday, September 25. It’s the last Free Fishing Day of 2021.

To celebrate, several state parks and recreation areas will offer events and activities to help families try fishing.

These include opportunities to borrow fishing equipment or attend workshops. More information on Free Fishing Day and related events is at on.IN.gov/FishFree.

