Irish need explosive offensive plays to beat the Badgers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame Football team is facing its toughest test yet this weekend as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers and they’ll need some explosive plays to do so.

Notre Dame’s passing attack has been consistent this season and is 22nd in the country.

Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan has thrown 8 touchdowns this season, three of which more than 20 yard and he’s eclipsed 800 yards.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says he needs explosive offensive plays on Saturday and can’t just settle for three points.

“Part of this game is that we’re going to have to make some big plays,” Kelly said. “There’s no doubt about it. So that, and get off the field against a team that wants to control the ball. So, kind of going back to what I said earlier, is that if you think about this as a Navy game, is that scoring touchdowns is at a premium. Kicking field goals is not going to get it done for you, so scoring touchdowns, being really efficient on the offensive side of the ball and when you get matchups, you better win those matchups.”

The Irish running game has also started clicking more with explosive plays of their own.

“It inspires us to block even better because we love see that,” right tackle Josh Lugg said. “We love running down the field after them and trying to see if we can pick off anybody even if we are a little bit slower than everybody else on the field. But they are fast. They are quick. They’re good football players.”

The Irish head to Chicago this weekend for the Shamrock series against Wisconsin.

Kickoff is at noon on Fox.

