Irish focused on getting a win, not getting distracted by the atmosphere

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has not played at Soldier Field since 2012, when they beat Miami 41-3.

But the Irish have played on plenty of big stages since then.

They also haven’t faced Wisconsin since 1964.

All eyes will be on the Irish tomorrow afternoon. “College Game Day” is there and Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff”.

But to the players, they’re focused on the game.

“It’s going to be an electric atmosphere,” linebacker Drew White said. “I don’t want to come off bad when I say this but that’s really for the fans, that is for the media. Like that is for everyone else to have a good time. When I’m done playing football, I’ll be excited for that too. But we have a job to do. The job doesn’t change. We’re playing an opponent that’s going to try and run the ball down our throat. We’re going to have to stop them. Just the focus and the attention to that aspect and kind of limiting the outside noise that’s going to be really important.”

“I know it’s a big game in the Shamrock Series so I’m just excited to see what the atmosphere is like itself,” running back Chris Tyree said. “I really don’t have a good idea of what it’s going to be like so. We’re so locked in on the game and what we need to do. It’s really another game honestly.”

Notre Dame takes on No. 18 Wisconsin Saturday at noon on FOX.

