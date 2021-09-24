Former WNDU anchor awarded South Bend’s key to the city

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of our own from right here at WNDU got a big surprise from the Mayor of South Bend Thursday night.

Mayor James Mueller awarded former 16 Morning News Now anchor Joshua Short a key to the city of South Bend. The honor happened at a final going away part organized for Short by the South Bend community.

“I think a lot of folks here would agree... it says ‘thank you for sharing South Bend’s story’,” Mayor Mueller said as he handed Short the key.

At the event, the South Bend Common Council issued a proclamation wishing Joshua good luck in his new role at a station in Denver.

