Food supply chain issues impacting school cafeterias

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School districts across the nation are being impacted by the pandemic in more ways than one, like when it comes to food supply shortages in the cafeteria.

In a letter to parents, PHM High School Principal Sean Galiher says students may have noticed some items that are not available, and while they’ve had to make substitutions for some, they are not running out of food.

In a statement from Elkhart Community Schools, a similar message. Items are substituted for others that still meet the nutritional requirements, and they have not run out of food for students.

16 News Now sat down with School City of Mishawaka to learn more about how they are adjusting to this issue.

“Shortage is a strong, scary word. I would say it’s more of a delay in certain products,” SCM Food Service Director Linda Cupp said.

Cupp says worker shortages in factories where the food is made and a shortage in delivery drivers are a part of the issue.

“If we’re short on corndogs, we may have to switch to mini corndogs, things like that. If there are packaging issues, if we can’t get juice in a cup, we may have to order a juice box, so we’re making those adjustments like that,” Cupp said.

Cupp says she and her staff are working hard to make sure students have meals each day.

“The managers at each school are having to spend a lot of extra time trying to order the supplies and the food.”

It’s important to them that shortages caused by the pandemic don’t get in the way of that.

“That’s our job is to make sure that they’re provided with fruits and vegetables and milk and protein and grains every day. So we want to make sure that they’re getting those and healthy versions of those,” Cupp said.

