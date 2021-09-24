First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Returns Before Rain After Friday Night Football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine throughout the day. The winds out of the Southwest will bring some warmer air in. Highs reach into the lower 70s during the afternoon. Friday night football games look great! A nice fall evening with kickoff temperatures around 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night football games begin sunny and around 70. Temperatures drop into the middle 60s by the time the final horn sounds and clouds will be increasing. Scattered showers become possible as the 10 o’clock hour approaches. Showers and storms possible from 10 pm through the morning hours. Low of 55.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms remains possible through 8-9am ET as the cold front continues to move East across the area. Things clear out quickly with mostly sunny skies by the middle of the morning. The sunshine stays with us through the rest of Saturday. If you are heading to Chicago for Gameday or the Big Notre Dame and Wisconsin game, it looks like a beautiful day for football at Soldier Field! Highs here in Michiana only reach into the upper 60s with a cool breeze. High of 67.

SUNDAY: Sunshine remains through the end of the weekend with winds bringing back in some warmer air from the Southwest. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 70s through the afternoon. High of 74.

LONG RANGE: Mostly sunny skies continue through the beginning of next week and the highs will continue to rise. The lower 80s may return for a brief stint next week before the lower 70s return by next weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

Thursday’s High: 57

Thursday’s Low: 48

Precipitation: 0.49″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.