Family friendly Oktoberfest event at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A family friendly Oktoberfest celebration is happening in South Bend on Friday evening.

The free event will be at Howard Park from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

It will include live music from Die Musikmeisters Band, games and activities, and German food from Howard Park Public House.

There will be several picnic tables available for those attending the event, but you’re encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy the live music at the park.

Masks and physical distancing are encouraged.

