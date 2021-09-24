Advertisement

Falloween Fest returns to John Glenn High School

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Falloween Fest returns to John Glenn High School on Friday, September 24th.

The festivities kick off with the Grand Parade Friday evening, and our own Lauren Moss will be the Grand Marshal.

Through Sunday, you can enjoy rides, food, a petting zoo, craft vendors and so much more.

The goal of the annual festival is to support the senior class.

“In the previous 12 years, we’ve raised over 450,000 in scholarships that we’ve given back to the kids at John Glenn in increments there,” said Chris Manering, the principal. “So, it’s great to do that.”

To view a schedule of events for the weekend, click here.

