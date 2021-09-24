Advertisement

Fairfield Community Schools implementing ‘impact groups’ in response to August Snapchat video

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Fairfield Community Schools are working on new measures to better address issues of racism and inappropriate behavior.

That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

The video in question first appeared on Snapchat in August showing a group of students uttering racial slurs and making comments directed at people of color. Now, the school is implementing “impact groups.”

Impact groups would center around students whose race was targeted by slurs, and how the school can do a better job of supporting them and preventing problems like these in the future.

Meanwhile, the investigation involving the video is ongoing.

