Dec-O-Art, Inc. in Elkhart donates $50,000 to Mishawaka Troop Town

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana printing company is celebrating its 50th anniversary by highlighting veterans and veterans supporting their community.

Dec-O-Art, Inc. has partnered with Mishawaka Troop Town, a veteran-owned and operated initiative aimed at providing housing and necessary services to help homeless and in-need veterans. Dec-O-Art made a donation of $50,000 to the initiative during a presentation Thursday afternoon.

The money will be used to educate veterans with skills to live healthier lives.

