CDC says COVID-19 boosters are available, but can you get one?

By Zach Horner
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New today, the CDC says COVID-19 booster shots are now available for some groups of people who completed the two dose Pfizer series, but are there enough doses in Michiana and how can you get it?

“Access should be a lot easier, vaccines are wildly available at all the pharmacies, certainly at the county health department, but also through many local doctor’s offices,” Dr. Mark Fox says. He is the Deputy Health Officer in St. Joseph County.

Signing up is the same, just head to ourshot.in.gov to schedule a booster if it has been 6 months after your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. In Michigan, contact your local health department.

For now, the booster shot is the same vaccine you received with the first two shots.

“The expectation is in the future they would be able to tailor it to a specific variant, much like they make the flu shot every year,” Dr. Fox says.

So there is plenty of Pfizer vaccine in St. Joseph County, and you can sign up today, but who can get the booster shot? The CDC says:

Those who are 65 and older and residents of long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose.

Ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19 should also receive a booster dose.

People ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster dose.

Also, those ages 18 to 64 who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional risk of exposure may receive a booster shot.

You’ll have to self-report that you meet one of these criteria when getting the booster and the Indiana State Department of Health advises people to bring their vaccine card with them.

It is important to remember this booster is only for people who have gotten the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. More guidance will come later on the other brands.

I’m told that there are still a lot of people unvaccinated, and local health leaders want to see more people get the shot.

“A lot more bang for our buck if we can get the unvaccinated folks engaged in the process of getting the vaccine series,” Dr. Fox says.

