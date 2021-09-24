Bristol man sentenced to 63 years in prison for murdering uncle

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bristol man who was found guilty of murdering his uncle has learned his prison sentence.

31-year-old Charles Bussard has been sentenced to 63 years in prison. He was convicted at the end of a three-day jury trial back in August.

He killed 45-year-old Byron Bussard with a shotgun in 2015 and confessed to police in 2020.

