Bristol man sentenced to 63 years in prison for murdering uncle

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bristol man who was found guilty of murdering his uncle has learned his prison sentence.

31-year-old Charles Bussard has been sentenced to 63 years in prison. He was convicted at the end of a three-day jury trial back in August.

He killed 45-year-old Byron Bussard with a shotgun in 2015 and confessed to police in 2020.

